Jazzed-up favourites

Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Monday, 24 February 2020
JAZZ quartet P’Jam is this month’s performer at Marilyn’s Speakeasy in Reading next Thursday (February 27) from 9pm.
The group comprises Annie Parker (flutes and alto sax), Phil Craddock (piano), Marianne Windham (bass) and Jim Wade (drums) and their repertoire spans Miles Davis to the Beatles. Tickets are £8.
24 February 2020
More News:
Pupils love Valentine’s Day cake baking competition
A VALENTINE’S Day bake off competition was held ... [more]
