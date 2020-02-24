Seven acts revealed for pub’s third music festival

AN outdoor music festival will be staged at a pub in Playhatch for the third year running.

Nick Willson and wife Hazel Lucas have lined up seven bands to play in the garden of the Flowing Spring on June 6 from 1pm until late.

This year’s event sees three new acts performing and there will be no tribute bands for the first time.

It will be headlined by Tankus the Henge, a five-piece funk group that has been described as like the Clash from New Orleans.

Nick says: “They thoroughly deserve to be top of the bill, one of the most entertaining and exciting originals bands of recent years, relentlessly touring Europe with their unique carnival sound.

“This London band is building a massive cult following and has to be seen and heard to be believed.”

Returning for a second year is Xander and the Peace Pirates, from Liverpool. They will be the penultimate act and will perform blues, soul and rock. Preceding them is blues-country-rock guitarist Mike Ross and his band.

Also on the bill is Man’O’Piano, with its members hailing from Brighton, Hungerford and Reading. This band pumps out original, funky acid-jazz tunes.

Opening the festival is Steve Morano with his band, who have played at each of the pub’s festivals. They will perform self-penned catchy, summery, Americana-influenced songs, while the pub’s house band, the Incredible Spring Band, will play a set of rock covers.

Tickets are £27.50 from the pub or £28.50 at www.theflowing

springpub.co.uk