ROCK and roll musical Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story touches down at the Theatre Royal Windsor next week as part of its 30th anniversary tour.

From Monday (February 24) to Saturday (February 29), you can witness the tale of the musical icon’s meteoric rise to fame that has been delighting audiences since 1989.

In 18 months the Texas-born singer and musician revolutionised the face of contemporary music, influencing everyone from Bob Dylan and The Beatles to Elton John and Bruce Springsteen, before his tragic and untimely death at the age of 22.

The show features 20 of Buddy Holly’s greatest hits, including timeless classics That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Oh Boy and Rave On.

Evening performances start at 8pm. Matinée performances (Thursday) are at 2.30pm and (Saturday) 4.45pm.

Tickets are from £19.50 from the box office on 01753 853888 and www.theatre

royalwindsor.co.uk