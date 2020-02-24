Scottish rockers to play palace

SIMPLE MINDS are the latest act lined up to headline the Nocturne Live concert series at Blenheim Palace this summer.

Fronted by founder members Jim Kerr (vocals) and Charlie Burchill (guitar), the band are currently celebrating 40 years in music and will perform a greatest hits set on Friday, June 19.

It will be featuring a selection of their best-known songs including Don’t You (Forget About Me), Alive And Kicking and Sanctify Yourself.

Kerr said: “You’ll hear all the classics and all the big songs. And for the hardcore we’ll be playing some songs that we haven’t played for a while. Simple Minds are different now. We’re not a stock rock band, but we haven’t changed our line-up to be cool.

“We’ve done it because it’s great to have so many amazing players on board.

“I’m grateful for the career we’ve had, but I’m mad enough to think we can still hit new levels. This is what we do — write, record and play live.”

Support will come from fellow Scottish pop-rock band Deacon Blue, who enjoyed widespread success throughout the Eighties and Nineties, selling more than seven million albums and notching up 14 UK top 40 singles and two number one albums along the way.

They’ll perform a career-spanning set including music from their soon-to-be-released new studio album City Of Love.

Simple Minds and Deacon Blue join Lionel Richie, who headlines a sold-out show on Saturday June 20, and David Gray, who celebrates the 20th anniversary of his seminal album White Ladder on Thursday, June 18, with support from the Lighthouse Family and Nerina Pallot.

The headliner and support act for Sunday, June 23 is still to be announced.

Tickets for Simple Minds and Deacon Blue start at £35 and go on sale today (Friday) from www.nocturnelive.com