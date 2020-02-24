Celebrated vocalist is ‘Lady of Jazz’

JAZZ musician Tina May is to perform in the Studio at the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead next Friday (February 28) at 8pm.

She is supported by a special quartet, Will Gibson (alto and tenor sax), Alex Hutton (piano), Andy Cleyndert (bass) and David Ingamells (drums).

May started exploring and developing her jazz sensibilities at University College, Cardiff. In 1991, she recorded at the famous Abbey Road studios for 33 Jazz Records.

The musician, known as the “Lady of Jazz”, started winning awards through her singing. In 1993 she was awarded a silver medal by The Worshipful Company of Musicians. This was the first of its kind to a young musician.

This coincided with Tina's first week at Ronnie Scott’s with her own band. In 1998, she was presented with the Vocal Jazz Award at the BT Jazz Awards having topped the Critics’ Choice for several years prior to that.

Tina has appeared in festivals, broadcast with the BBC Big Band and recorded with her group. She toured Australia with her album Fun and also appeared at the award-winning Hong Kong Jazz Club.

Tickets are £15 (£13 conc), £5 for under-16s from the box office on 01628 788997 or www.norden

farm.org