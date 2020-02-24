Homage to the first female comic singer

A CELEBRATION of one of the first female musical comedians will take place at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead next Saturday (February 29) at 8pm.

Joyce Grenfell is best known for her monologues, songs, and comic writings and Choice Grenfell features some of the best from Stately as a Galleon and School Nativity Play to A Terrible Worrier and First Flight.

Suzanne Walters, who is performing as Grenfell, will delve into some of her most endearing characters, accompanied by Andrew D Brewis as her trusted pianist William Blezard.

Grenfell was a niece of Lady Astor and spent much of her childhood at Cliveden and met her husband at a party there. They lived in a cottage on the Cliveden Estate during the early years of their marriage.

During the Second World War, she entertained troops around the world with the Entertainments National Service Association.

Grenfell appeared in several films, including the St Trinian’s series, performed her own show in the West End and recorded several records of humorous songs. She is best remembered for her comedy monologues.

When she passed away in 1979, her memorial service was held in Westminster Abbey, the first time a comedian has had this granted.

Tickets are £15 (£13 Norden Farm supporters) from the box office on 01628 788997 or www.nordenfarm.org