Evening of blues

FORMER Whitesnake guitarist Micky Moody and singer Ali Maas will play an evening of blues, bluegrass and early rock ‘n’ roll at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row.

They will be joined by guest musician Stuart Dixon, who will play Fender Telecaster guitar next Wednesday (March 4).

Ali has been a singer from an early age and has her own band, the Ali Maas Band, and sings on a regular basis with the likes of Alan Glen and Papa George.

Tickets are £17.50 and the full menu will be available. To book, call (01491) 681048.

