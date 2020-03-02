Monday, 02 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Folk duo at club

AWARD-WINNING performers duo Nancy Kerr and James Fagan play Nettlebed Folk Club on Monday (March 2).

They are known for their harmony singing and instrumentals and have twice won the best duo title at the BBC Folk Awards.

They take to the stage at the village club, off High Street, at 8pm. Tickets are £15 in advance from 01628 636620 and www.nettlebed
folkclub.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33