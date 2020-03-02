Folk duo at club

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
AWARD-WINNING performers duo Nancy Kerr and James Fagan play Nettlebed Folk Club on Monday (March 2).
They are known for their harmony singing and instrumentals and have twice won the best duo title at the BBC Folk Awards.
They take to the stage at the village club, off High Street, at 8pm. Tickets are £15 in advance from 01628 636620 and www.nettlebed
folkclub.co.uk
02 March 2020
More News:
Bellringer pulls rope for last time after 26 years
A MAN from Goring who has rung the bells at more ... [more]
Church tribute to martyr with play about his murder
A PLAY depicting the murder of St Thomas Becket ... [more]
POLL: Have your say