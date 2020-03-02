Folk duo at club

AWARD-WINNING performers duo Nancy Kerr and James Fagan play Nettlebed Folk Club on Monday (March 2).

They are known for their harmony singing and instrumentals and have twice won the best duo title at the BBC Folk Awards.

They take to the stage at the village club, off High Street, at 8pm. Tickets are £15 in advance from 01628 636620 and www.nettlebed

folkclub.co.uk