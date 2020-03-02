Budding musicians

A CONCERT showcasing musicians at Queen Anne’s School in Caversham will take place at St Mary-le-More Church in Wallingford next Saturday (March 7) at 7.30pm.

The programme will include the Bruch and Mendelssohn violin concertos, the Elegie by Fauré and Lalo’s Symphonie Espagnole.

Entry is free for those aged 18 or under. Otherwise, tickets are £14 on the door or £12 in advance from www.ticket

source.co.uk/wrw2020