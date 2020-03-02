Monday, 02 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Budding musicians

A CONCERT showcasing musicians at Queen Anne’s School in Caversham will take place at St Mary-le-More Church in Wallingford next Saturday (March 7) at 7.30pm.

The programme will include the Bruch and Mendelssohn violin concertos, the Elegie by Fauré and Lalo’s Symphonie Espagnole.

Entry is free for those aged 18 or under. Otherwise, tickets are £14 on the door or £12 in advance from www.ticket
source.co.uk/wrw2020

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33