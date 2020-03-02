Henley Symphony Orchestra returning to Festival

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
HENLEY Symphony Orchestra will return to the “floating stage” at this year’s Henley Festival on Sunday, July 12, from noon.
The group will perform a programme comprising Can-Can by Offenbach, Romanian Dances by Bartók, Danse Macabre by Saint-Saëns, Mambo from West Side Story by Bernstein and The Firebird (Berceuse and Finale) by Stravinsky.
They will be conducted by Ian Brown and the event’s compere will be YolanDa Brown, a British saxophonist, composer, broadcaster and philanthropist. For more information, visit www.henley-festival.co.uk
