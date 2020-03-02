Monday, 02 March 2020

Henley Symphony Orchestra returning to Festival

HENLEY Symphony Orchestra will return to the “floating stage” at this year’s Henley Festival on Sunday, July 12, from noon.

The group will perform a programme comprising Can-Can by Offenbach, Romanian Dances by Bartók, Danse Macabre by Saint-Saëns, Mambo from West Side Story by Bernstein and The Firebird (Berceuse and Finale) by Stravinsky.

They will be conducted by Ian Brown and the event’s compere will be YolanDa Brown, a British saxophonist, composer, broadcaster and philanthropist. For more information, visit www.henley-festival.co.uk

