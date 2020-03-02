Sounds of strings

ROMANCE is the theme of a concert at Dorchester Abbey tomorrow (Saturday).

Guitarist Raymond Burley and Corona Strings will present Heartstrings at the High Street venue from 7.30pm.

The programme will include Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings, miniature masterpieces by Gerald Finzi, Sibelius and Nielsen, and a British guitar concerto by living composer Vincent Lindsey-Clark.

Conductor Janet Lincé said: “Dorchester Abbey provides an exceptional acoustic in which to hear these works. We are delighted to be performing in one of the most historically important venues in the county.”

Tickets are £20 (£15 concessions), £5 for full-time students and under-18s on the door or www.corona

strings.co.uk/heart