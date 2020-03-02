Concert at chapel

PANGBOURNE Choral Society’s spring concert will feature Brahms’ German Requiem and Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto.

It will take place at 7pm on March 14 at the Falkland Islands Memorial Chapel at Pangbourne College.

After a short choral opener, Haydn’s Insanae et Vanae Curae, Lucy Perring, a student of Pangbourne College, will perform Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto, on her concert debut.

The second half of the event features Brahms’ German Requiem.

The society will be joined by the Southern Sinfonia Orchestra, conducted by Pangbourne College music director, Ellie Calver, in her farewell concert before taking up a new appointment in London.

Tickets are £15 (£8 for those aged 18 and under) from www.pangbourne

choral.org.uk