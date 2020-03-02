Monday, 02 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Toe-tapping tunes and comedy from TV regulars

Toe-tapping tunes and comedy from TV regulars

COMEDY band The Horne Section touches down at the Hexagon in Reading on March 16 as part of an extended That’s How I Like My Tour national tour.

They are typically unpredictable, blending stupid songs with a carnival atmosphere and plenty of puns. Expect a mixture of toe-tapping tunes, exceptional musicality, and five talented musicians being made to do silly things by bearded comedian Alex Horne.

The band’s TV credits include regular appearances in Dictionary Corner on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown on Channel 4 and they have also appeared on the Royal Variety Performance.

Horne, who created and is co-host of the award-winning Taskmaster, says the show is “nonsense, silly and fun”.

He says: “Half the show is very rehearsed and the other half isn’t. There are five people on the stage all the time with me who the audience can see and if they look bored, the audience will be bored. And the band aren’t very good at acting. If they’re not enjoying it, they will show that they’re not enjoying it. So I have to keep them amused. So half the show is different every night and that keeps us all happy.”

Tickets are £27 from the box office on 0118 960 6060 or visit www.whatsonreading.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33