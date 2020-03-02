Toe-tapping tunes and comedy from TV regulars

COMEDY band The Horne Section touches down at the Hexagon in Reading on March 16 as part of an extended That’s How I Like My Tour national tour.

They are typically unpredictable, blending stupid songs with a carnival atmosphere and plenty of puns. Expect a mixture of toe-tapping tunes, exceptional musicality, and five talented musicians being made to do silly things by bearded comedian Alex Horne.

The band’s TV credits include regular appearances in Dictionary Corner on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown on Channel 4 and they have also appeared on the Royal Variety Performance.

Horne, who created and is co-host of the award-winning Taskmaster, says the show is “nonsense, silly and fun”.

He says: “Half the show is very rehearsed and the other half isn’t. There are five people on the stage all the time with me who the audience can see and if they look bored, the audience will be bored. And the band aren’t very good at acting. If they’re not enjoying it, they will show that they’re not enjoying it. So I have to keep them amused. So half the show is different every night and that keeps us all happy.”

Tickets are £27 from the box office on 0118 960 6060 or visit www.whatsonreading.com