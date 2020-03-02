Monday, 02 March 2020

Surgeon plays sax

SAXOPHONE player and qualified surgeon Art Themen will be in concert at the Pangbourne Jazz Club on Sunday (March 1) from 7.30pm.

He will be supported at Rosewood Hall in Whitchurch Road by Annie Parker, who plays both concert and bass flutes.

There will also be a rhythm section, comprising Terry Hutchins (guitar), Maff Potts (piano), Brian Greene (drums) and Keith Howard (double bass).

Art is a self-taught musician and in the Sixties played in several blues and R&B bands and also worked in the backing groups for numerous pop sessions before specialising in jazz.

He has worked with Georgie Fame, Rod Stewart, Joe Cocker, Barbara Thompson, Michael Garrick, and Henry Lowther, all alongside his medical career.

Tickets are £10 on the door.

