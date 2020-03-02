Orchestra celebrates 50 years of making music

A GALA concert will be held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Henley Symphony Orchestra.

The group will return to the Hexagon theatre in Reading on March 15 at 7.30pm under the baton of conductor Ian Brown.

The programme comprises the Academic Festival Overture by Brahms, the Piano Concerto No 20 in D minor K466, by Mozart and Symphony No 9 From the New World by Dvorák.

For this, the third concert in the orchestra’s 50th anniversary season, Eric Lu will play Mozart’s dark and dramatic piano concerto, whose second movement, a tender romance, is used to striking effect in the soundtrack of the film Amadeus.

Since Eric won the 2018 Leeds International Piano Competition at the age of 20, he has built a world-wide career.

He is currently a member of the BBC New Generation Artists scheme having made his BBC Proms debut with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra and Long Yu last summer. Dvorák’s most famous Symphony No 9 From the New World, influenced by indigenous American folk tunes, has a seemingly inexhaustible flow of melodies with, at its heart, one of classical music’s most popular slow movements.

Henley Symphony Orchestra last played this piece at its first Hexagon concert in 1999 and so it will provide a fitting conclusion to this commemorative concert.

Ian, who has conducted the orchestra for 25 years, says the programme lends itself to a celebration. He said: “The overture by Brahms was written for a graduation and has a very celebratory chorus so it is quite nice to have from that point of view. It is a nice rousing piece to have as an opener.

“Mozart’s concerto in D minor is one of the great piano concertos. It is a very dramatic and powerful work, with an underlying feeling of drama. Eric played Mozart at the proms beautifully and that’s going to be a great pleasure to witness.

“Dvorák’s piece is a great celebration of an emerging country and the energy and the strength of it and it is a piece that really grabs an audience very directly so these works really do fit the bill.”

Ian says it has been his “incredible pleasure” to work with such a committed bunch of musicians.

He added: “We have done some really big pieces over the years and they take them in their stride and I have always enjoyed that. Most of them are true amateurs in the sense that they that haven’t had any professional training but there are also some distinguished teachers and players in the orchestra. They all have a great commitment to music and they put their time, heart and soul into it — they work hard.”

The group was started by a group of parents sharing an idea while their children took part in music lessons in Henley. Its first concert was held in a borrowed marquee in Shiplake and it is now one of the country’s leading amateur orchestras.

Tickets for the gala concert are £20, £17, £12, half price for students and those aged under 16. One entry in groups of eight is free and one child can enter free with a paying adult (£17 and £12 tickets only).

For more information and to book, call the Henley Symphony Orchestra box office on 01235 859210 or visit www.henleysymphonyorchestra.co.uk

Alternatively, call the Reading Arts box office on 0118 960 6060 or visit www.readingarts.com