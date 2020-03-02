Clarke’s Morpheus gave us something to savour

THE third concert in Wallingford’s excellent Winter Series featured the piano in combination with clarinet and viola. The players were Colette Salkeld, clarinet, George White, viola, and Anita D’Attellis, piano.

It is surprising how little music has been written for this trio combination. The viola and clarinet complement each other very well, both in terms of timbre and similar compass.

Mozart, an enthusiastic viola player himself, was the first composer to recognise the possibilities of this combination and to exploit them in his Trio in Eb Major K.498. Popularly referred to as the Kegelstatt (Skittle Alley) Trio, this charming and inventive work was supposed to have come to Mozart while playing skittles.

Unfortunately, in this performance, the clarinet was allowed to dominate; perhaps little or no allowance having been made for the acoustic properties of the church that added a brittle edge to the clarinet tone in its upper register.

In all other respects the players had the measure of this charming work with meticulous attention being given to the vey formal, written-out turns in the opening Andante. But it was the viola’s skittish triplets in the Trio movement that finally brought the work into perspective — intimate, light and wholly delightful.

In the next 100 years or so after Mozart’s example only Robert Schumann, Carl Reinecke and Max Bruch stepped up to the mark with notable works. It was six of Bruch’s Eight Pieces for Clarinet, viola and piano Opus 83 that were selected to end this programme.

Here a good balance was achieved, creating a warmer and more intimate atmosphere. Bruch’s Jewish heritage came to the fore, adding a plaintive but also colourful tint to the harmonies that the players brought out consistently well. The players were rewarded with long applause and they responded with a spell-binding, dreamy performance of Rachmaninov’s Vocalise.

Sandwiched between the two trio performances were Schumann’s Three Fantasy Pieces, Opus 73 for clarinet and piano and, after the interval, Morpheus for viola and piano by Rebecca Clarke.

The Schumann Fantasy Pieces can be interpreted in different ways. The players opted for virtuosic brilliance, particularly in the third piece which has a famously difficult start that was managed well.

A flurry of notes ended their performance with a paean of triumph but there was little sense of joy in it.

Morpheus was in a different style altogether. This beautifully crafted little masterpiece brought out the richness of the viola’s tone and demonstrated very well its capabilities as a soloist.

The performance exploited the clarity and timbre of George White’s strikingly beautiful instrument. The well integrated piano accompaniment provided a wholly satisfying partnership that the audience greeted with warmth and enthusiasm.

This concert presented an unusual and rewarding programme that gave the audience plenty to savour.