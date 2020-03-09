Reggae superstars heading for Blenheim Palace

REGGAE fans are in for a treat after three major acts were confirmed for the closing night of this summer’s Nocturne concert series at Blenheim Palace.

UB40 featuring founder members Ali Campbell and Astro will headline the event on Sunday, June 21, with support from legendary Jamaican singer Jimmy Cliff and British reggae superstars Aswad.

A Nocturne spokesman said: “Hailing from the West Midlands, UB40 became a household name around the world throughout the Eighties and Nineties thanks to their seminal covers of songs including Red Red Wine, Kingston Town and (I Can’t Help) Falling in Love With You alongside a number of hit original compositions including Food for Thought, King and One in Ten. They released a string of chart-topping albums, received multiple Grammy nominations, and went on to enjoy sales of more than 70 million.

“Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, musician, actor, singer, songwriter and producer Jimmy Cliff is an undisputed pioneer of Jamaican music and one of the most revered songwriters of his time.

“Among his catalogue of hits are the anthems I Can See Clearly Now, The Harder They Come, Many Rivers to Cross, You Can Get It If You Really Want, and Wonderful World, Beautiful People.

“Aswad are one of the UK’s most successful reggae bands and scored a huge UK number one in 1988 with Don’t Turn Around. The current line-up features original members Angus ‘Drummie Zeb’ Gaye and Tony ‘Gad’ Robinson.”

The other acts appearing at Nocturne include David Gray (Thursday, June 18), Simple Minds (Friday, June 19) and Lionel Richie (Saturday, June 20).

Tickets for the reggae Sunday go on sale today (Friday), priced from £35.

For more information and to book, visit www.nocturnelive.com