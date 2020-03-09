Monday, 09 March 2020

Concert’s aiming to bring on the youth

CONCERT pianist Anita D’Attellis will be “bringing on the youth” tomorrow night (Saturday) when she hosts the fourth and final concert in her 2020 series of chamber music recitals.

Starting at 7.30pm, the venue for the concert is St Mary’s Church in Market Place, Wallingford.

Anita will be joined for the occasion by eight music scholars from Queen Anne’s School in Caversham, whom she will accompany on the piano.

She said: “It promises to be a wonderful feast of music, with performances from the very talented musicians at Queen Anne’s.

“On the programme are solos for violin, cello, piano, flute and recorder, in works by Bach, Chopin, Fauré , Bruch and Mendelssohn, to name but a few.

“I’ve recently started working at Queen Anne’s, which is why I know they’re all brilliant!”

Doors open at 6.45pm and a bar is available both before the concert and during the interval, with donations going to the church.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the St Mary’s organ appeal and Sue Ryder.

Tickets are priced £12 in advance or £14 on the door. There is free entry for ages 18 and under, with no ticket required — just turn up.

For more information and to book, visit www.
ticketsource.co.uk/wrw2020 or www.anitapiano.com/
wrw2020

