Roars for more inspired folk musicians to tour the country

TWO folk music favourites who were first put together by festival organisers four years ago are continuing their live collaboration at Nettlebed village club on Monday night (March 9).

Fiddle player Peter Knight was paired with melodeon player John Spiers for a one-off performance at the 2016 FolkEast Festival in Suffolk.

But on receiving a standing ovation and roars for more, the pair — who previously played with Steeleye Span and Bellowhead — decided not to leave things there.

Nettlebed folk nights organiser Mike Sanderson said: “The pairing of violin and melodeon is not a new one, but in the hands of Knight and Spiers improvisation and invention meet the listener at every turn. Together they have created a musical document that resonates with history, but also something that should inspire future generations of musicians to engage with Britain’s folk dancing heritage, and the beautiful, mysterious tunes that can be found within that heritage.”

Doors open at 7.50pm. Tickets are £15 in advance or £16 on the night. Call 01628 636620 or visit www.

nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk