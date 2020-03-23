Elvis star has a live show at restaurant

SINGER-songwriter Ben Portsmouth and his friend Tolly Sax will be in concert at The Square in Market Place on Sunday night (March 22).

Ben is best known as one of the world’s leading Elvis tribute artists but the 9.30pm gig will see him playing songs from the Sixties to the Eighties.

Entry is by ticket only, available in advance from the Portuguese restaurant.

Ben, who lives in Waltham St Lawrence, will be back in action as Elvis at the Wycombe Swan on Saturday, November 21. For more informatoin, visit www.takingcareofelvis.co.uk