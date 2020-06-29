Monday, 29 June 2020

Online folk show

NETTLEBED Folk Club is closed but has been working with Steve Knightley from Show of Hands to present a special online concert.

He will perform two 45-minute sets on YouTube followed by an optional “meet and greet” session using Zoom.

The performance is on Monday (June 29) and will start at 8pm. There will be a short interval of about 10 minutes.

Tickets cost £18.50 (plus a small booking fee) per household. Full details of how to access the gig will be provided 48 hours before the show. Please note that you will not need to download any software.

For tickets, visit
www.ticketsource.co.uk/
firebrand-music/t-ampgky

