Virtual folk music

NETTLEBED Folk Club is to present an online concert with Edgelarks, Phillip Henry and Hannah Martin.

This will be on YouTube at 8pm on Monday with two 45-minute sets with a 10-minute followed by an optional “meet and greet” session using Zoom. Tickets cost £16.50 (plus small booking fee) per household. Full details of how to access the gig will be provided in the afternoon.

For tickets, visit

www.ticketsource.co.uk/

firebrand-music/t-yvolrm