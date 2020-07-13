Monday, 13 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Virtual folk music

NETTLEBED Folk Club is to present an online concert with Edgelarks, Phillip Henry and Hannah Martin.

This will be on YouTube at 8pm on Monday with two 45-minute sets with a 10-minute followed by an optional “meet and greet” session using Zoom. Tickets cost £16.50 (plus small booking fee) per household. Full details of how to access the gig will be provided in the afternoon.

For tickets, visit
www.ticketsource.co.uk/
firebrand-music/t-yvolrm

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33