Monday, 13 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Christmas with Slade

Christmas with Slade

VETERAN pop stars Slade will be back on the road at Christmas.

The four-man band, who still include original member Dave Hill on lead guitar, will be appearing at Sub 89 in Friar Street, Reading, on Sunday, December 6.

The band have been touring since 1966 and have had 23 Top 20 singles, including chart-toppers Mama Weer All Crazee Now, Cum On Feel The Noize and Merry Christmas Everybody.

The current line-up also includes lead singer John Berry, who joined in 2003 and has played with bands including Mud, The Sweet, The Tremeloes, Bay City Rollers and The Rubettes, keyboards player Russell Keefe and drummer Alex Bines.

For tickets, visit www.gigantic.com/slade-tickets

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33