Christmas with Slade

VETERAN pop stars Slade will be back on the road at Christmas.

The four-man band, who still include original member Dave Hill on lead guitar, will be appearing at Sub 89 in Friar Street, Reading, on Sunday, December 6.

The band have been touring since 1966 and have had 23 Top 20 singles, including chart-toppers Mama Weer All Crazee Now, Cum On Feel The Noize and Merry Christmas Everybody.

The current line-up also includes lead singer John Berry, who joined in 2003 and has played with bands including Mud, The Sweet, The Tremeloes, Bay City Rollers and The Rubettes, keyboards player Russell Keefe and drummer Alex Bines.

For tickets, visit www.gigantic.com/slade-tickets