Live streamed shows begin with Mozart

A CONCERT featuring the music of Mozart will be live streamed from Norden Farm for the Arts in Maidenhead on Thursday (July 16).

It will be performed by the St John’s Ensemble — John Cook (clarinet), Ron Colyer (violin), Susan Black (viola), Paul Cox (cello) and Nigel Wilkinson (piano) — with soprano Miriam Allan, a specialist in early music.

The programme includes Kegelstatt Trio, featuring clarinet and viola, and the dramatic and intense G minor Piano Quartet.

It will be introduced from the Courtyard stage by the musicians.

The concert begins at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15 per household and are available from the box office on 01628 788997 or at www.nordenfarm.org

Audiences need to book for the event as normal by the cut-off time of 5pm on the day. A link to access the stream is sent to all ticket holders shortly before the concert begins.

Future shows include:

Friday, July 24 at 8pm — Alex Garnett (saxophone). An evening of jazz programmed by the late Pat Kelly and honouring his legacy. Alex is supported by Alex Hutton (piano), Andy Cleyndert (bass) and Clark Tracey (drums).

Tuesday, August 11 at 7.30pm — Joanna MacGregor CBE (piano).

The programme is a kaleidoscope of French pieces, dance music by Bach and a colourful array of Latin American music.

Friday, Aug 14 at 8pm — Art Themen (saxophone)

An evening of jazz with the Henley musician whose style and humour creates great jazz.

He is supported by a rhythm section of Alex Hutton (piano), Andy Cleyndert (bass) and Clark Tracey (drums).