Garsington Opera reveals programme for 10th anniversary

GARSINGTON Opera has announced its programme for 2021, when it will celebrate its 10th anniversary at Wormsley.

This year’s season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company says the safety of its artists, staff and audience is paramount.

The programme is as follows:

Der Rosenkavalier by Richard Strauss, a new production with the Philharmonia Orchestra conducted by Jordan de Souza and directed by Bruno Ravella.

Eugene Onegin by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, a revival with the Philharmonia Orchestra conducted by Douglas Boyd and directed by Michael Boyd.

Le Comte Ory by Gioachino Rossini, a new production with the Philharmonia Orchestra conducted by Valentina Peleggi and directed by Cal McCrystal.

Amadigi by George Frideric Handel, a new production with the English Concert Orchestra conducted by Christian Curnyn and directed by Netia Jones.

Performance dates will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, the company is streaming a concert which was performed and filmed at a distance at the opera pavilion at Wormsley on Sunday.

Unmute: A Musical Reunion features members of the Philharmonia Orchestra conducted by Douglas Boyd and six soloists with a programme of operatic highlights from past and future seasons featuring the music of Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Beethoven and Strauss as well as readings by actor Samuel West.

The theme is “Reunion” after such a long separation from fellow artists and audiences.

A company spokeswoman says: “We hope this will be a joyful opportunity to reunite and enjoy live music from Garsington Opera once more.”

The concert is available to watch free on YouTube, Garsington Opera’s website and Facebook for six months. For more information, visit www.garsingtonopera.org