Live sax streaming

A SAXOPHONIST will perform live online from the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead next Friday (July 24) from 8pm.

Alex Garnett, who is known for his strident, swinging tenor playing, has performed with artists including Sir John Dankworth, Van Morrison and the Rolling Stones.

He will be supported by Alex Hutton (piano), Andy Cleyndert (bass) and Clark Tracey (drums).

The concert will be streamed live via the Norden Farm website. Tickets are £15 per household and must be ordered by 5pm on the day from the box office on 01628 788997 or at www.nordenfarm.org