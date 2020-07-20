Monday, 20 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pianist to go online

A PIANIST is set to perform at the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead next month.

Joanna MacGregor, who was appointed a CBE for services to music, will take to the Courtyard stage on August 11 with the solo set being streamed online to people’s homes.

Her set will feature French and Latin American pieces, dance music by Bach and Nina Simone’s Little Girl Blue, Good Bait.

MacGregor has performed in more than 80 countries and appeared with many eminent conductors including Sir Simon Rattle. She has played with the symphony orchestras of London, Berlin, Chicago, Sydney and Melbourne and appears regularly at major venues such as Wigmore Hall in London and Sydney Opera House.

The concert will be streamed live via the Norden Farm website. Tickets are £15 per household from the box office on 01628 788997 or at www.nordenfarm.org

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33