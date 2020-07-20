Pianist to go online

A PIANIST is set to perform at the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead next month.

Joanna MacGregor, who was appointed a CBE for services to music, will take to the Courtyard stage on August 11 with the solo set being streamed online to people’s homes.

Her set will feature French and Latin American pieces, dance music by Bach and Nina Simone’s Little Girl Blue, Good Bait.

MacGregor has performed in more than 80 countries and appeared with many eminent conductors including Sir Simon Rattle. She has played with the symphony orchestras of London, Berlin, Chicago, Sydney and Melbourne and appears regularly at major venues such as Wigmore Hall in London and Sydney Opera House.

The concert will be streamed live via the Norden Farm website. Tickets are £15 per household from the box office on 01628 788997 or at www.nordenfarm.org