Festival to return in garden

AN opera festival will be staged in the gardens of a stately home next month.

Waterperry Opera Festival will be staged on August 15 and 16 in the grounds of Waterperry House near Oxford.

Associate artistic director Rebecca Meltzer will direct Jonathan Dove’s song-cycle Ariel, based on Shakespeare’s character from The Tempest on both days, at 2pm and 4pm.

The production offers an insight into Ariel’s world following the spirit’s release from Prospero’s command.

Then the festival’s music director Bertie Baigent will conduct a costumed semi-staged performance of Mozart’s Cosi Fan Tutte, again on both days, from 5.30pm.

Audiences will be able to watch the live performances in socially-distanced “pods” on the front lawn of Waterperry House.

A film of the Ariel production will also be streamed for those at home following the festival.

Artistic director Guy Withers said: “It has been a long and difficult road but we are glad to be able to welcome back both artists and audiences to live performance at Waterperry.

“Safety and comfort is of the utmost importance to us. We have introduced one-way routes, clear social distancing measures, enhanced cleaning of facilities, paperless ticketing systems and restricted visitor numbers to mitigate Covid-19 and protect everyone who will be able to join us at the festival.”

He added: “It is vital we support emerging artists so that opera cannot just survive, but thrive.”

Tickets for Cosi Fan Tutte are £30 for adults and £10 for students and those under the age of 18. Tickets for Ariel are £8 for adults and free for students and those under the age of 18.

For more information and to book, visit www.water

perryoperafestival.co.uk