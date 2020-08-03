Art online

JAZZ saxophonist Art Themen will perform an online concert from Norden Farm centre for the arts in Maidenhead on August 14 at 8pm.

He will be supported by Alex Hutton (piano), Andy Cleyndert (bass) and Clark Tracey (drums.

Themen, who lives in Henley, fronted the Stan Tracey Quartet for more than 20 years and has won a British jazz award for tenor sax.

Tickets cost £15. Call the box office on 01628 788997 or visit www.nordenfarm.org