Monday, 17 August 2020

Sing live with choir

A LIVE interactive singing session with the national Rock Choir will be screened today (Friday) for free at 4pm.

Lucy Vickers, who leads the Henley and Caversham choirs, will lead the session, accompanied by Stacey Stockwell.

The theme is “This is Me” and singers will be able to learn the Greatest Showman hit in sign language. To join in, visit https://www.facebook.com/
TheRockChoir/

