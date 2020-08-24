Monday, 24 August 2020

Opera on the radio

A PERFORMANCE of Beethoven’s Fidelio by Garsington Opera will be broadcast live on BBC 3 on September 26 at 6.30pm.

It will be the first public opera performance to be broadcast since lockdown restrictions were introduced to combat coronavirus.

Garsington is staging four sold-out performances at the Wormsley Estate next month to celebrate Beethoven’s 250th anniversary.

Executive director Nicola Creed said: “It is a privilege to be making music for an audience again. We are also very grateful for BBC Radio 3’s support of this project

