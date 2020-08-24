Opera on the radio

THE refurbishment of Goring Primary School could ... [more]
Monday, 24 August 2020
A PERFORMANCE of Beethoven’s Fidelio by Garsington Opera will be broadcast live on BBC 3 on September 26 at 6.30pm.
It will be the first public opera performance to be broadcast since lockdown restrictions were introduced to combat coronavirus.
Garsington is staging four sold-out performances at the Wormsley Estate next month to celebrate Beethoven’s 250th anniversary.
Executive director Nicola Creed said: “It is a privilege to be making music for an audience again. We are also very grateful for BBC Radio 3’s support of this project
24 August 2020
More News:
Praise for volunteers who stepped up in covid crisis
RESIDENTS of Goring have been praised for ... [more]
More women should look and feel good after surgery
A WOMAN who beat breast cancer is now helping ... [more]
POLL: Have your say