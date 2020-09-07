Delorians at festival

PARTY band The Delorians headline the opening night of the Henley Décor Fair next Friday (September 11).

Then on Saturday, Chris Jagger will take to the stage with choice cuts of rhythm, blues and rock & roll.

Tim Kay and his band will play classics from the Seventies to the Nineties on Sunday to close the festival.

To book tickets for the fair, visit www.henleydecor

fair.com