Monday, 14 September 2020

Band of Hope

FOLK singer and fiddle player Jackie Oates will join Band of Hope for an outdoor gig at the Flowing Spring in Playhatch next Friday (September 18).

Oates will line up with the seven-piece band which features mandolin, fiddle, pedal steel and acoustic guitars and four singers on the garden stage from 8pm.

The band, which is based in Wallingford, play a mix of indie, folk and rock tracks and Oates was a finalist in the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award in 2003.

Tickets cost £10 and seats are limited due to restrictions to combat coronavirus.

For more information, including how to book parking, food and drink, visit www.theflowingspring
pub.co.uk/outdoorgigs.html

