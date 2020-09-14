Folk gig screening

AN online concert featuring the Gigspanner Big Band will be hosted by Nettlebed Folk Club on September 21.

The group, which plays high energy traditional and experimental folk tracks, will be launching their latest album Natural Invention.

Beginning life as a trio — with former Steeleye Span fiddle player Peter Knight being joined by percussionist Sacha Trochet and guitarist Roger Flack — the line-up has been expanded. Acclaimed multi-instrumental duo Edgelarks, comprising Phillip Henry and Hannah Martin, have joined the ranks with Bellowhead co-founder and melodeon player John Spiers.

The performance will be streamed live from Nettlebed Village Club from 8pm to 10pm.

Tickets cost £20, plus booking fee. To book and watch the concert, visit https://bit.ly/2D6phpN