Youth choir back online

HENLEY Youth Choir’s online sessions have resumed.

The junior and senior youth choirs are meeting at their usual rehearsal times on Thursdays via Zoom rather than in person at the d:two centre.

Musical director Jessica Norton said: “We have decided that, certainly for the first half of the upcoming term, we will stay online using the same format that we did last term.

“Hopefully, there will be more clarity in a couple of months’ time and we will okeep the singers informed as matters progress.”

The organisers of the youth choir were keen to continue sessions when the coronavirus lockdown started in March and were pleased that they were so successful.

Manager Fi Harding said: “We weren’t sure how the youngsters would find the online sessions, so were delighted when we got such a positive reaction.”

The summer term included an online performance in July, attended by 52 families, including the Mayor and Mayoress of Henley, who called it a “brilliant” evening.

The virtual rehearsals take place on Thursdays from 5.30pm to 6.15pm for juniors and 6.15pm to 7pm for seniors.

New members are welcome. Anyone interested in joining should email

fi.harding@sky.com

For more information, visit www.henleychoral

society.org.uk/youth-choirs.