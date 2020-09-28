Dynamic and young orchestra banished our lockdown blues

“WOW! That’s that feeling we’ve not had in six months playing live, together, to an amazingly appreciative and fabulous audience what an atmosphere! Thank you so much @henleychoral for making it possible and bringing music to life on the bandstand in #Henley once more.”

This tweet from the Orpheus Sinfonia will resonate fully with several hundred live-music-starved locals who attended the orchestra’s socially distanced concert on the bandstand at Mill Meadows.

Congratulations to the Henley Choral Society for inviting such a special group of musicians to perform, making up for the earlier cancellation of their planned collaboration last March.

Under artistic director and international cellist Thomas Carroll, the Orpheus Sinfonia aims to attract the best young conservatoire graduates and help them launch their music careers.

This dynamic youthful ensemble is a beacon of the orchestral scene, noted for producing high-quality concerts, exploring ground-breaking creative ideas and engaging proactively in accessible performances, outreach work and community interaction.

With players cut down to a covid-secure string quartet and a minimal smattering of wind, brass and percussion, sound projection, competing with an intermittent strong breeze, was an inevitable issue for some.

However, from the moment the opening bars of Mozart’s Don Giovanni Overture crept in the quality of the playing was never in doubt. Special credit must go to the leader, who sailed her way impeccably through Vivaldi’s Summer from the Four Seasons and Elgar’s Salut d’Amour, ably supported by her quartet partners. She is a natural soloist, setting a high-quality benchmark for others to aspire to.

The chosen programme was a veritable pot-pourri of popular numbers spanning three centuries, clearly designed to satisfy a wide range of Classic FM-style tastes, from the sublime Ave Verum by Mozart to Mendelssohn’s Midsummer Night’s Dream, selections from Bizet’s Carmen Suite and Gershwin’s I Got Rhythm.

Predictable audience participation came with Strauss’s Radetzky March, during which clapping to the beat is a long tradition and a staple of the New Year’s Day concerts in Vienna. The clappers were in fine fettle, responding obediently to Thomas Carroll’s baton. Arlen’s Over the Rainbow was a fitting sign-off and thoroughly enjoyed by all.

What next, we ask? Is this just the welcome start, weather permitting, of risk-free live performances that have been craved by so many during lockdown? Let’s hope it will prompt another inspired initiative, indoors or outdoors, while the opportunity allows.