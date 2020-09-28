Concerts cancelled

Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
Monday, 28 September 2020
CONCERTS staged by the Henley Organ Trust are cancelled until further notice.
Organisers had been set to release its programme for the forthcoming October and November season but have pulled the plug due to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The concerts, held at the town hall on Sundays, feature some of the country’s best-loved organists and raise money for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.
For more information, visit www.henleyorgantrust
.org.uk
