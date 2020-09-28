Monday, 28 September 2020

Concert hope

ORGANISERS of the annual concert at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave hope to be able to go ahead with the event this year.

It is due to take place on November 14 and more details will be released at the beginning of October when tickets go on sale.

Last year, the performers included the Wargrave Community Choir, Robert Piggott Junior School and professional acapella group Apollo5.

