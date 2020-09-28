Concert hope

Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Monday, 28 September 2020
ORGANISERS of the annual concert at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave hope to be able to go ahead with the event this year.
It is due to take place on November 14 and more details will be released at the beginning of October when tickets go on sale.
Last year, the performers included the Wargrave Community Choir, Robert Piggott Junior School and professional acapella group Apollo5.
28 September 2020
