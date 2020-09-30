Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Live musicians are going head to head

FANS of live music will be spoilt for choice on Monday, October 12.

The Crooked Billet in Stoke Row is hosting a concert by Richard Digance starting around 8.30pm.

The same evening will see Nettlebed Folk Club patron Phil Beer performing live online via YouTube link.

The Nettlebed event is the first of two folk nights this month, with Chris While and Julie Matthews due to perform on October 26.

Beer’s concert runs from 8pm to 10pm, with tickets priced £16.50. While and Matthews will play from 7.30pm to 9.30pm and tickets are £15.

For booking links, visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

The show at the Crooked Billet will take place in the centrally heated marquee connected to the pub, with socially distanced tables of up to six people.

Dinner service is from 6.45pm and a music cover charge of £20 will apply.

The show will conclude in time for the 10pm curfew.

For tickets and table reservations, call the pub on (01491) 681048.

