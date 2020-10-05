Exam success for music pupils after lockdown lessons

EIGHT students have passed a range of music exams with help from a Charvil teacher.

Suzanne Newman has about 50 students, ranging from seven to 70 years old, and has spent most of this year delivering lessons digitally.

Last month, an examiner from the London College of Music assessed the abilities of some of the students as they played the piano or performed musical theatre in the village hall.

All eight students passed, six with distinctions.

Mrs Newman said: “I was delighted. It was wonderful that they all did so well and the musical theatre performers used the space brilliantly.

“Most of them have been doing lessons through Zoom since March and for quite a few of them it was their first exam at the village hall.”

Grace Keevil, of Victoria Road, Wargrave, achieved a distinction in her grade 7 pop vocals exam.

The 15-year-old, who attends the Piggott School, performed Touch It by Ariana Grande, I Say A Little Prayer by Burt Bacharach and Hal David and Never Saw Blue by Hayley Westenra.

She said: “I was really nervous because I wanted to do well and get a distinction. We had been preparing for quite a while and were going to do the exam in June but we had to move it because of the virus, which did give us more time to prepare.

“I had to choose one song from a handbook that is very current and older songs that were a bit more jazzy. I really enjoyed I Say A Little Prayer because it was very uplifting.

“I wasn’t sure how I had done because some of the songs are really hard to learn and I was really nervous but I just wanted to try my best. Suzanne has been so supportive and has been really helpful in helping me to get to this position. I would like to have done grade 8 by this time next year.

“Music is something that I have always really enjoyed; it is really calming. Being a pop singer would be cool but it would be a lot of work.”

Carolyn Bell, from Maidenhead, received a merit in grade 8 piano and distinction in grade 8 pop vocals. The other students were as follows: Emma Wellings (grade 4 music theatre — merit); Felix de Mounteney (grade 3 music theatre — distinction); Claire Roberts (grade 3 music theatre — merit); Lara Branston (grade 6 music theatre — distinction); Teresa McKendrick (grade 8 music theatre — distinction) and Sarah Jane Creighton (grade 4 music theatre — distinction).

Mrs Newman has been teaching locally for about 30 years and rebranded her business at the start of the coronavirus lockdown, changing the name from Suzanne Newman Music to Musical Allsorts.

She said: “There was a stage where I thought we might have to stop completely because of the pandemic.

“The parents have been very supportive, which has meant that the children can continue to enjoy music.”

She also teaches an all girls’ choir called the Jewel Tones, which won the junior category at last year’s Let’s Sing competition at the Hexagon Theatre in Reading.

Mrs Newman restarted face-to-face lessons at her home in Park Lane on September 14. She has to clean her piano regularly and uses a Perspex screen while teaching singers.