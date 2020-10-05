Boy band singers can’t wait to get up close and personal

HEARTS will be throbbing next spring when members of two of the biggest boy bands in pop history join forces for a nationwide concert tour.

Keith Duffy of Boyzone and Brian McFadden of Westlife saw their respective groups sell millions of records, but as singers they found that nothing compared to the thrill of performing live.

Now they have banded together under the name of Boyzlife and will be taking to the road in support of their debut album, Strings Attached, which was released earlier this year.

The 42-date tour opens at the Hexagon in Reading on Thursday, March 25, and will take them to the Wycombe Swan on Tuesday, April 13.

Keith, who played huge arenas with Boyzone during their 25th anniversary tour in 2018, says he is looking forward to performing in more intimate venues again.

“Absolutely,” he laughs. “To be honest, some of the venues that me and Brian are playing would have been dream venues to play when we were starting out. I mean, we didn’t make it overnight like Westlife did. We started off playing the likes of farm barns and nightclubs and we built our way up to theatre halls and the city halls. Then from there we went on to play in big arenas and stuff like that. But some of the best memories I have are from when we were travelling around Ireland in a little white van playing to 200 or 300 people a night. Some of those nights can be much better than playing in front of 30,000 people in an arena, you know?”

Between them, Keith and Brian have chalked up 18 number one singles, nine number one albums and combined record sales of more than 60 million units.

With so much material to choose from, how do they decide what to perform as Boyzlife? Is theirs a competitive relationship?

“Not really,” smiles Keith. “We pick the set list that we’re going to do for the tour, we go into rehearsals and we sing the songs all the way through — both of us. Then we break it down to see what part of the song suits my voice better.

“Brian’s voice would be a little bit better than mine, in so far as he could probably sing the Yellow Pages — he’s got a fantastic voice.

“My tone is a bit restricted on some songs, so I tend to stick to those parts and let Brian do the hard stuff.”

Talking to Keith, it’s easy to forget that he and Brian have known each other for more than 20 years, having both been mentored by Louis Walsh, who later found fame in his own right as a judge on The X Factor.

“Well, Westlife’s first gig was supporting Boyzone on an arena tour,” says Keith. “Westlife were born in ’98, Boyzone were born in ’93, so we’d done the graft, done the hard work.

“Westlife were put together through the same stables as Boyzone. And then they got literally straight on to the big stage supporting Boyzone, opening our show.

“So I got to know Brian when we were on the road together back then. And we’ve pretty much known each other ever since.

“Our paths have crossed many times, we play golf together, and for the past few years we’ve pretty much lived in each other’s pockets, you know?”

Keith has another notable strand to his fame, having played Keiran McCarthy in Coronation Street from 2002 to 2005 and again from 2010 to 2011.

Twice nominated for a British Soap Award, would he ever be tempted to pop up behind the bar of the Rovers Return again?

“I’d never say never — I mean, I definitely would love to walk the cobbles one last time and I think it would be a great thing for me to do. I made so many friends in that show that I still know and I still speak to and it would be lovely to get the opportunity to hang out with some of those actors again.”

He laughs. “I probably get noticed more for Coronation Street these days than I do for Boyzone, which is quite bizarre.”

For now, though, Keith is looking forward to getting back up on stage with Boyzlife.

“Myself and Brian love to have a bit of fun — we love to get the audience involved and it’s become very popular,” he says.

“It’s predominantly a female audience — I mean, we do get a lot of men coming along as well, but they’re either dragged along by their wife or their girlfriend. Or they come along with their boyfriend — we’ve got a great gay following that come along to see the shows as well. It’s great, we’re very lucky.”

For more information, including a full list of tour dates, visit www.boyzlife.co