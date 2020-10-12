Classical trio have a family connection

A CLASSICAL concert series based at St Andrew’s Church in Caversham is celebrating its tenth anniversary with two performances at the venue.

Concerts in Caversham started life back in the autumn of 2010 when the church took delivery of a new grand piano.

To celebrate, pianist Adrienne Black recruited her husband Timothy Watts, an oboist with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and daughter Naomi, a cellist with the same, to perform at the church in Albert Road.

The success of the occasion gave rise to the launch of the Concerts in Caversham series.

Now the family trio are joining forces again to mark the 10th anniversary.

Social distancing rules mean the number of seats available in the venue has been reduced from the usual 200 to 40. Face masks must also be worn.

In response, the organisers have decided to stage two concerts.

The first of these takes place on Sunday (October 11) at 6pm, followed by a repeat performance at 7.30pm on Wednesday (October 14).

Adrienne said: “We are delighted that Concerts in Caversham is back to celebrate 10 years of wonderful music-making in Caversham.

“The programme will include a variety of well known, uplifting and reflective music by Bach, Rachmaninov, Saint-Saëns and Ravel.

“We are grateful to Nigel Jones, the vicar of St Andrew’s, for agreeing to this, and to everyone who will be involved in making the social distancing and cleaning of the church as safe as possible for everyone.”

Tickets for both concerts are £15 for adults and £5 for under-16s. Seats for Sunday’s concert have now sold out, but live-stream tickets for both dates will be available priced £8.

For more information and to book, visit www.

concertsincaversham.co.uk