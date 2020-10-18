Folk duo are back playing live online

NETTLEBED favourites Chris While and Julie Matthews will be appearing live online via a YouTube link later this month.

The duo, who have been performing together for more than a quarter of a century, are in concert on Monday, October 26, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Folk club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “Chris and Julie are stunning singers, songwriters, musicians and performers whose energy and commitment to their craft and their audience is boundless. They have been nominated 10 times in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards in the Best Song, Best Duo and Best Live Act categories, winning Best Duo in 2009.”

Tickets are £15. For more information, visit www.

nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk