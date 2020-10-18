Monday, 19 October 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Folk duo are back playing live online

Folk duo are back playing live online

NETTLEBED favourites Chris While and Julie Matthews will be appearing live online via a YouTube link later this month.

The duo, who have been performing together for more than a quarter of a century, are in concert on Monday, October 26, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Folk club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “Chris and Julie are stunning singers, songwriters, musicians and performers whose energy and commitment to their craft and their audience is boundless. They have been nominated 10 times in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards in the Best Song, Best Duo and Best Live Act categories, winning Best Duo in 2009.”

Tickets are £15. For more information, visit www.
nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33