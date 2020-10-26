Tribute to Lennon

A MUSICAL journey through John Lennon’s best-loved songs will be screened live from Norden Farm Centre of the Arts in Maidenhead next Friday (October 30).

Lennon Retrospective will perform some choice cuts from his solo career culminating in some early Beatles classics.

The band is fronted by Lennon look-and-sound-alike Gaz Keenan and the show aims to faithfully recreate Lennon’s vocals and guitar and piano playing.

The performance starts at 8pm and tickets cost £16. For more information, visit www.nordenfarm.org