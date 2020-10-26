A CONCERT paying homage to Dire Straits will take place at Goring village hall on March 20 next year.

This is a rescheduled performance after the Album Performance was forced to cancel its gig at the High Street venue in March this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group will be performing the band’s greatest hits, which includes the likes of Money for Nothing, Brothers in Arms and Sultans of Swing.

All tickets sold for the original date are being honoured. For more information, call 07885 251803.