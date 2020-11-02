Spine-chilling readings like ‘haunted Jackanory’

IT seems fitting that three actors who have been forced out of work by the coronavirus pandemic are returning to the stage to perform some ghost stories.

Tam Williams, Ben Porter and Sara Lawrie will appear at the Mill at Sonning for three Friday Night is Fright Night shows.

Their first night is next Friday (November 6) with subsequent performances on November 20 and December 4.

The performances will feature shadowy figures, moving objects — and things that go bump in the night, courtesy of atmospheric sound and light effects.

Tam Williams, who devised the production, said the three of them had been scouring ghost stories to see which would work best. He said: “There is a really great mix of Edwardian ghost stories. The stand-out one we will be performing is Oh, Whistle, and I’ll come to You, My Lad by M R James.

“There have been lots of derivative ghost stories — but he was the first — and we will also be doing some more obscure stories, centred around hauntings as opposed to thrillers and horror. More Susan Hill, than Friday the 13th.”

Tam was about to start a sold-out run in a production of Shakespeare’s the Tempest before the national lockdown.

He added: “There are four stories, two of which are longer ones to use both actors’ skills. It will be a happy medium between a radio and a play performance — like a haunted Jackanory.” Sarah and Ben are a couple so will not need to social distance from each other in their performance and will be in costume.

Sarah said: “I knew the M R James story and although I am a great fan of Virginia Woolf, I didn’t know her A Haunted House story so it will be great to perform a new piece by an author that people will know but might not have heard or read the piece before.

“I have done a lot of multiple role work before, I have been in a lot of plays by Dickens and this feels almost Dickensian because the characters are so vivid.

“I will be everything from a little boy to an elderly aunt, colonel and a maid.” Ben, who was in a production of The Woman in Black in New York when theatres were closed, is looking forward to getting back on stage.

He said: “As actors, we didn’t know when the next job will be so it is great to be able to work on something new. We are sharing it out but we will both get a fair crack of the whip because there are four different stories so we both get to be a narrator or the main character.

“We will be wearing costumes and have a certain look and the lighting and sound scoping is quite big, even though we are quite limited in terms of performance space.

“Given what I was doing before the pandemic, it’s good to keep my hand in ghost stories.”

For more information and to book tickets, visit www,millatsonning.com