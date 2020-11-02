Monday, 02 November 2020

Back in swing

THE Henley Youthful Orchestra is starting rehearsals again in line with covid-19 safety guidelines.

Rehearsals will take place in a large venue with space to socially distance while string, wind and brass musicians will be split into separate groups .

Rehearsal will take place once a week and musicians of all types and abilities are welcome.

For more information, email henleymusicschool@
hotmail.co.uk

