Back in swing

Traders optimistic despite loss of Christmas festival
GORING’S independent traders are still hoping for ... [more]
Monday, 02 November 2020
THE Henley Youthful Orchestra is starting rehearsals again in line with covid-19 safety guidelines.
Rehearsals will take place in a large venue with space to socially distance while string, wind and brass musicians will be split into separate groups .
Rehearsal will take place once a week and musicians of all types and abilities are welcome.
For more information, email henleymusicschool@
hotmail.co.uk
02 November 2020
More News:
Traders optimistic despite loss of Christmas festival
GORING’S independent traders are still hoping for ... [more]
Councillors want to see more for youngsters
GORING’S newest parish councillors say they want ... [more]
Hairdresser takes over his mother’s salon at age 22
A HAIRDRESSER has taken over his mother’s salon ... [more]
POLL: Have your say