Singers to light up Wormsley

GARSINGTON Opera has announced casting details for its 2021 season.

The festival, which will be celebrating its 10th year at Wormsley, will open on Wednesday, June 2, with a performance of Richard Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier.

A spokesman said: “We welcome back Miah Persson, who triumphed in Strauss’s Capriccio in 2018, as the Marschallin, Hanna Hipp (Fantasio 2019) as Octavian and Soraya Mafi (Falstaff 2018) as Sophie.”

Director Michael Boyd’s landmark 2016 production of Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin will return to Garsington — this time featuring Moldovan soprano Natalia Tanasii as Tatyana and Singaporean-British mezzo-soprano Fleur Barron as Olga.

Jonathan McGovern (Don Giovanni 2019) makes his role debut as Eugene Onegin. Sam Furness (Capriccio 2018) plays Lensky and Matthew Rose (Die Entführung aus dem Serail 2013) is Gremin. Douglas Boyd conducts the Philharmonia Orchestra.

Directed by Netia Jones, Handel’s Amadigi will see mezzo-soprano Sonja Runje make her Garsington debut in the title role.

Rossini’s Le comte Ory will be directed by Cal McCrystal, who is known for his work with Giffords Circus. The cast includes Jack Swanson as Count Ory, Andrea Carroll as Adèle and Jacques Imbrailo as Raimbaud.