Singer goes back to roots with solo gig

SINGER and musician Miranda Sykes is going back to her roots.

She is revisiting her first solo show — One Woman, One Bass and One Guitar for an online concert.

The event, organised by the Nettlebed Folk Club, will be screened live on Monday (November 16) at 8pm on YouTube.

Miranda will perform two 45-minute sets, with a 10-minute interval. Afterwards there will is an optional “meet and greet” session using Zoom where she can answer any questions.

The folk singer, who plays double bass and guitar, performs with Steve Knightley and Phil Beer in the acoustic roots and folk group Show of Hands.

Last year Miranda began solo performances while on maternity leave from the group. She has also performed and recorded as a duo with mandolin player Rex Preston. Meanwhile, Chris While and Julie Matthews, two-thirds of the St Agnes Fountain, are staging a Christmas show on December 7 at 7.30pm.

The duo said: “In the very sad absence of a St Agnes Fountain tour this year we’ve decided to bring our seasonal repertoire to your living room featuring many of our Aggie classics. We even have some surprise ‘appearances’ lined up for the interval.”

Tickets for both shows are £15 and the folk club requests that each member of the household looking to watch the performance should buy a ticket. Details of how to access the gig will be emailed on the afternoon of the show.

To book for One Woman, One Bass and One Guitar, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/

firebrand-music/t-zmypnr and for While and Matthews, visit www.whileandmatthews.com