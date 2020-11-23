Monday, 23 November 2020

Singer to the royals

CAN you spot the local celebrity in season four of the Netflix series, The Crown?

The drama follows the life of the Queen, played by Olivia Colman, and this season has introduced Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

However, there is another face that Henley viewers may recognise more so than most.

In episode six, Rebecca Poole, aka Purdy, plays a singer (what else?) performing as Charles and Diana dance in front of her.

Purdy and two other performers sing Can’t Take My Eyes Off You in a recreation of the royal couple’s dance at the Wentworth Hotel in Sydney in March 1983. 

The jazz singer from Nettlebed tweeted that it was “wonderful to be a part of this special scene”. 

